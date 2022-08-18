Rochdale part company with Robbie Stockdale after poor start to season

Rochdale have parted company with manager Robbie Stockdale.

The decision comes with Dale sitting at the bottom of Sky Bet League Two having lost all four of their matches.

Rochdale have not scored a league goal since their opening-day 2-1 defeat to Crewe, although they did beat Burton 2-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The 42-year-old, who becomes the first managerial casualty of the season in the EFL, has been in charge at Spotland for just over a year and helped Dale finish 18th last season.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Rochdale have today parted company with Robbie Stockdale and Jimmy Shan.

“The board would like to place on record its thanks to Robbie and Jimmy, and wish them every success in the future.”