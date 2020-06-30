Rod Petrie to temporarily step down as SFA president due to health reasons

Rod Petrie has temporarily stepped down as Scottish Football Association president for health reasons.

The SFA announced that “on the advice of medical staff, Rod will require a period of recovery away from work”.

Vice-president Mike Mulraney will assume Petrie’s role on an interim basis.

Petrie became president 12 months ago following eight years as vice-president. He soon stepped down from the Hibernian board following 15 years as chairman of the Easter Road club.

Alloa chairman Mulraney said: “On behalf of the Scottish FA board, our people and Scottish football as a whole, I would like to wish Rod a speedy recovery.

“Rod has been a pillar of strength to the association throughout this Covid-19 pandemic and to me as vice-president. It is now our turn to support Rod through his recovery.

“We look forward to seeing him back to full health soon but in the meantime I will work closely with our chief executive, Ian Maxwell, to continue to steer Scottish football through the uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

“I would ask that everyone respects Rod’s request for privacy during his recovery period.”