Romain Vincelot to retire at end of season

Stevenage midfielder Romain Vincelot has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has spent the last decade in England after starting his playing career in his native France with Chamois Niortais.

A switch to Dagenham in 2010 proved the catalyst for Vincelot to find a new home in the UK and the midfielder has played for Brighton, Leyton Orient, Coventry and Bradford during the last 10 years.

Following short spells with Crawley and Shrewsbury, Vincelot joined Alex Revell’s Stevenage in July and will bow out of the game at the conclusion of the Sky Bet League Two campaign on May 8.

Vincelot, who had career-saving hip surgery in 2019, said in a statement on his Twitter account: “I’ve decided to retire at the end of the season. I feel the time has come to stop pushing my body to its limits.

“I’m happy with my last season here at Stevenage. We have shown great character to come back from the bottom.

“I’m proud of the staff, the manager and my team-mates who kept working hard, kept the will to learn and never gave up. These are values very important to me. I’m delighted to end my last season with this group of people.”

A statement from Stevenage added: “Thank you for everything, Romain. You are welcome back to The Lamex Stadium at any time, and everyone at Stevenage FC would like to wish you the very best in your future endeavours.”