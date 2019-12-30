Inter striker Romelu Lukaku says he is "stronger after the Manchester United experience"

Romelu Lukaku says he became "stronger" and "calmer" during his two years at Manchester United.

The Belgium international moved to Old Trafford in summer 2017, before departing for Inter in a £74m deal last summer.

Lukaku enjoyed an excellent campaign in Manchester, scoring 27 goals in all competitions in 2017/18, but he managed only 15 strikes last term.

The former Everton frontman has hit the ground running at San Siro, having already found the back of the net 14 times in 22 games.

And Lukaku insists he does not regret his two-year spell as a United player, despite suggestions that his career stalled at Old Trafford.

"The period there had made me calmer," he said at the Global Soccer Gala in Dubai.

“I don’t look at it in a negative way; it really helped me mentally to be ready and to grow as a player and as a person.

“I will never see it as a bad experience because it helped me be where I am today.

“Clearly now that I'm at Inter there are benefits from what I learned in Manchester both from a sporting and non-sporting point of view.

“I prepared a lot and I am much calmer. In my head, there is much more serenity and composure.

“I am a person who when things are not going well, shows it through so much anger. I'm stronger after the Manchester United experience.”

Inter are top of the Serie A standings after 17 matches, although second-placed Juventus trail the league leaders on goal difference alone.

Antonio Conte's side were eliminated in the group phase of the Champions League, however, finishing behind Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in Group F.

The Italian top flight returns after the winter break next Monday, with Inter set to face Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.