Ross Callachan keen to make impression after earning fresh start at Hamilton

Ross Callachan is looking to prove a point to himself and his Hamilton team-mates after getting a new start with the Lanarkshire club.

The 26-year-old midfielder was on loan from St Johnstone to Dundee in February when he fractured his fibula against Partick Thistle.

A month later football was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis and Callachan got himself fit again to win a contract at Accies, making his debut in the 5-1 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead last Sunday.

Ahead of the visit of Ross County on Saturday, the former Raith Rovers and Hearts player admitted he was keen to impress.

He said: “Unless you are (Cristiano) Ronaldo or (Lionel) Messi you always have got things to prove to yourself at any level.

“You always want to get better and I always strive to be better. You can always improve and going to a new club you want to impress, you want your team-mates to know you are a good player and hopefully I have showed that so far.

“I was happy to be back out on the pitch last week after picking up a bad injury in February. It was my first game for a wee while, so happy to be back.

“I was obviously disappointed and frustrated that it (injury) happened because it was so unlucky at the time.

“I just worked on my rehab and lockdown came at a good time for me and by the time pre-season started with Hamilton I was ready to go.

“I was always confident in myself that I could get back to where I was.”