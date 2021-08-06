Ross County bring in Harry Paton’s younger brother as three players join

Ross County have brought in midfielder Harry Paton’s younger brother as they completed a triple signing ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Hibernian.

Canadian youth international Ben Paton joins Australia Under-23 goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Scotland Under-21 midfielder Jack Burroughs in joining Malky Mackay’s side.

Left-sided midfielder Paton, 21, left Blackburn during the summer without making a first-team appearance.

Mackay told County’s website: “Ben has been training with us in recent weeks and his work ethic and professionalism shine through.

“He is young, enthusiastic and it is clear to see he has an English Premier League academy upbringing.”

Maynard-Brewer has joined on a season-long loan from Charlton after featuring for Australia at the Olympics. The 22-year-old has made five appearances for Charlton, all in cup competitions.

“He comes highly recommended to us as a very talented young goalkeeper, one that will bring competition to our group,” Mackay said.

“He has had a terrific experience representing his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and we are excited to bring that calibre of goalkeeper to our club.”

Burroughs has also joined on loan for the season. The 20-year-old has made five substitute appearances for Coventry and recently signed a long-term deal with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Mackay said: “Jack is a player that through his involvement with the Scotland youth squads I have been able to watch and see develop.

“He is an athletic and powerful runner as well as being versatile with the positions he can play.”