Ross County close to full strength for St Mirren visit
By PA Staff published
Ross County have close to a full squad for the visit of St Mirren.
Defender Keith Watson dropped out of the squad for the midweek win at Motherwell through injury.
David Cancola has been missing with a groin injury while recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.
St Mirren midfielder Connor Ronan is suspended for the trip to Dingwall.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international serves the second game of a two-match ban.
Full-back Matt Millar is a fitness doubt.
