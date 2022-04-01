Ross County defender Kayne Ramsay suspended for Hearts clash

Ross County defender Kayne Ramsay is suspended for their cinch Premiership clash with Hearts.

The loan player was sent off against Celtic last time out and misses two matches.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer remains out following complications with a broken nose while recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

Hearts are missing four key players for their trip to Dingwall.

It was revealed earlier this week that Beni Baningime has suffered cruciate ligament damage and will be out until the winter.

John Souttar has had a minor ankle operation and is likely to be out for the next few weeks, while Cammy Devlin (hamstring) and Michael Smith (back) are both in a race to be fit for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian in a fortnight.