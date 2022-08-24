Ross County duo have Kilmarnock yellow cards upgraded to red
By PA Staff published
Ross County duo Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin have accepted two-match bans following incidents against Kilmarnock on Saturday.
The Staggies players were charged by the Scottish Football Association’s compliance officer for challenges made in the 1-0 win over against Killie.
Midfielder Callachan was booked for a foul from behind on Ryan Alebiosu in the 38th minute before being sent off later in the game for a second bookable offence.
However, his yellow card was upgraded to a straight red by the compliance officer following a review, while defender Baldwin has also had his second-half booking for a foul on Kerr McInroy upgraded to a red card.
Both players will miss the upcoming games against Rangers and Celtic.
A tweet from Ross County read: “We can confirm that following charges by the SFA Compliance Officer, Jack Baldwin and Ross Callachan have accepted two-match bans.
“Both players will miss our upcoming matches with Rangers and Celtic.”
