Ross County hoping to see players return from injury for St Johnstone clash

Ross County boss Malky Mackay hopes to get one or two of his injured players back for the cinch Premiership encounter with St Johnstone.

David Cancola and Jack Burroughs have been absent for several weeks while Keith Watson and Blair Spittal dropped out of the squad for last Saturday’s defeat by Hibernian.

Recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

Zander Clark is rated 50-50 for St Johnstone’s game in Dingwall.

The Saints goalkeeper is battling back from a calf complaint but Perth boss Callum Davidson has no fresh injuries from last weekend’s win over Hearts.

Cammy MacPherson has been missing after dislocating his shoulder and Chris Kane, Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon are long-term absentees.