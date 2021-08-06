Ross County sign Australia Under-23 international Ashley Maynard-Brewer on loan

Ashley Maynard-Brewer has joined Ross County on a season-long loan from Sky Bet League One side Charlton.

The Australia Under-23 international, who featured at Tokyo 2020, becomes the club’s seventh summer signing, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old grew up playing in Australia before moving to England to take up a scholarship at Charlton in 2015, subsequently signing professionally in 2017 and making his first-team debut a year later in the EFL Trophy.

Ahead of the trip to Hibernian on Sunday, County manager Malky Mackay told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to have Ashley joining us.

“He comes highly recommended to us as a very talented young goalkeeper, one that will bring competition to our group.

“He has had a terrific experience representing his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and we are excited to bring that calibre of goalkeeper to our club.

“Ashley has come through one of the most well-respected academy’s in the UK, and we would like to thank Charlton Athletic for allowing us to help further develop his career.”