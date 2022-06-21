Ross County sign midfielder Yan Dhanda from Swansea

Ross County have made their first two signings of the summer with the captures of Yan Dhanda from Swansea and Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi.

Midfielder Dhanda, 23, is a former England youth international who began at West Brom and then spent five years on Liverpool’s books before joining Swansea in 2018.

He made 62 appearances for the Swans and has signed a two-year contract with Malky Mackay’s side.

Loturi, 21, arrives on a three-year deal from Cavalry FC having played regular top-flight football in his homeland since making his Canadian Premier League debut in 2019.

Mackay told the Staggies’ website: “Yan’s talent will certainly complement our group, and we also feel he is a great fit for what we are trying to build here and the culture we have created.

“When you look at the journey Yan has had to date, we are getting a player of real quality that has worked with some of the best and this is a new exciting chapter for Yan and Ross County.

“Victor is a really exciting young talent. At 21 he has really good and valuable experience in the men’s game and is a player we feel we can help develop over the next period of his career.”