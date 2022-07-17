Ross County sign South Sudan forward William Akio

Ross County have made their 10th summer signing by bringing in South Sudan international William Akio.

The 23-year-old forward – who is the brother of fellow County summer signing Victor Loturi – joins from Canadian Premier League side Valour.

Akio went viral earlier this month when he bizarrely cleared a team-mate’s shot off the line.

A moment to forget for Valour FC, as William Akio clears a teammate's shot off the line 😅#CanPL | 📺 @onesoccerpic.twitter.com/1ZUuUonSqW— Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) July 10, 2022

However, there were plenty of better moments for Akio at Winnipeg-based Valour, where he scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 43 games.

County manager Malky Mackay told the club’s official website: “William is a player we have been tracking for a number of months and we are delighted to bring him to Dingwall.

“He has performed consistently and regularly at Valour FC and although he is still learning, he is an exciting addition to our group.

“William is an ambitious and driven player, and we look forward to developing him further in his time with us.”

Valour revealed they had sold Akio for an undisclosed fee.

“Willy has been an important piece for us over the past two seasons,” head coach Phillip Dos Santos said.

““It was a hard decision for us as a club, but we see it as a great opportunity for the next player in line, and an opportunity for Willy to grow as a player. We wish him the best of luck in the next stage of his career.”