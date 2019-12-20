Ross County’s trip to Livingston goes ahead despite norovirus outbreak

Ross County travel to Livingston with a depleted squad but without having requested a postponement following the outbreak of a sickness bug.

County co-manager Steven Ferguson sent all of his players home on Thursday after 10 were struck down by the norovirus, leaving him with six fit outfield players and two goalkeepers.

However, the Dingwall club never reached the stage where they sought to delay their trip to West Lothian and reported a “marked improvement” in their situation on Friday.

A statement from the Scottish Professional Football League ruled out any prospect of the game being called off.

It read: “The SPFL can confirm that the fixture between Livingston and Ross County, scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday 21 December) at the Tony Macaroni Arena, will proceed as scheduled.

“It can also confirm that no request for a postponement was received from either club.”