Ross Laidlaw urges Ross County to show more resilience in survival bid

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw admits they need to show more resilience when the going gets tough.

County fell into the Scottish Premiership bottom two after their previous encounter when St Mirren came from behind to win 3-1 in Dingwall.

John Hughes’ men had also scored first against both Hibernian and Inverness in their previous four matches but gone on to lose.

Now they are up against it as they travel to Dundee United on Saturday after Kilmarnock moved above them in the race for top-flight survival.

On confidence within the camp, Laidlaw said: “In the St Mirren game, we were well in the game and when St Mirren got the goal, you could see the heads drop.

“It’s about sticking together when those tough moments in the game happen. The gaffer says you just need to be ready for it when these moments come and sticking together and getting through it, not saying ‘here we go again’.

“We need to say ‘right, that’s happened and let’s move forward’.”

Laidlaw feels there is the right spirit in the squad if they can learn to deal with adversity.

“It’s a good group of players, one of the best dressing rooms I have been in,” the former Hibs player said.

“Everyone is sticking together. It’s a close group, because obviously people move away from their families to come up here and play. So it is a close group of boys who all get on really well.

“Everyone has the same goal of keeping Ross County in the Premiership, there’s nobody against us or chucked it.

“Everyone is trying to do their bit to keep Ross County in the Premiership and it’s going to need to be like that.”