Ross McCrorie ‘glad to be back’ after second bout of coronavirus

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie is hoping for some Covid-19 respite after catching the virus for a second time.

McCrorie was one of three Scotland Under-21 players to be struck down following last month’s international break and missed three Dons games before returning for last weekend’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

The 22-year-old previously tested positive in April while on loan at Portsmouth from Rangers and admitted his second period of self-isolation was no easier to take.

“It was a horrendous two weeks stuck in the house but I had to do it and I’m just glad to be back now,” he said.

“I never had any symptoms, it never really affected me. I was in the flat trying to keep as fit as possible. Obviously it’s not the same as being out on the pitch but I did the best I could.

“It’s quite tough mentally because I was just stuck in the flat myself. You can’t go outside at all.

“It’s a case of watching films and trying to pass the day, but my exercises helped me tick over.

“I also had wee Matty Kennedy FaceTime me every night seeing how I was. I had great support from all the boys, I had a few phone calls and that was good.

“It’s only two weeks in the house, it’s not the worst-case scenario. A lot of worse things happen in the world.”

Aberdeen have now gone four games without a win after losing three players in total to self-isolation plus a raft of injuries, the latest of which sees Mikey Devlin drop out for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership visit of Ross County.

McCrorie said: “It’s unfortunate but it’s in the past now and I’m just looking to focus on football now.

“I think that will be me now with a bit of immunity for a few months anyway, so hopefully the vaccine kicks in and things go back to normal pretty soon.

“We missed three games and it was hugely frustrating. I’m just glad to be back in amongst the boys now and able to help them.

“It helped getting 90 minutes at the weekend. Fitness-wise I wasn’t 100 per cent but now I’ve had a full week’s training, that’s helped, and so has the fitness coach. I’m raring to go.”

Aberdeen also lost Connor McLennan and Lewis Ferguson following the Scotland Under-21 outbreak, with a number of other clubs affected by positive tests for McCrorie, his twin brother, Robby, and David Turnbull.

“I felt safe but it can happen anywhere,” the Dons player said.

“All different teams in Scotland have been affected. Nobody really knows that much about the virus.

“We had protocols when we were away with Scotland and stuck to them. Look, it’s in the past and I’m just looking to focus on football.”