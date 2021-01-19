Rotherham held by Stoke as Paul Warne’s 200th game in charge proves a thriller

Paul Warne’s 200th game in the Rotherham hot-seat proved to be a memorable one as his side drew 3-3 with Stoke.

The Millers’ boss must have gone through a rollercoaster of emotions in a topsy-turvy game in which Rotherham twice went ahead in the second half before being pegged back.

Stoke’s Jordan Cousins volleyed in the game’s first effort but a deflection off Richard Wood diverted it just wide of the post with Jamal Blackman beaten.

A deflection did fall Stoke’s way as they took the lead in the 14th minute when Rhys Norrington-Davies’ cross skipped up off Angus MacDonald’s boot and looped into the top corner.

Rotherham came within inches of levelling with their next attack as Wes Harding thundered a header off the bar from Dan Barlaser’s corner.

Cousins then had to put his body on the line to deny Matt Crooks from close range after the ball dropped kindly to him following another set-piece.

Rotherham got level after 31 minutes when Michael Smith caught out Danny Batth dithering on the ball and then picked out Crooks at the near post to turn in.

The Millers continued to be on top in the second half and deservedly took a 51st-minute lead through Smith. Stoke failed to clear a corner properly and Ben Wiles mishit a volley on goal which eventually fell to the striker to nod in.

Joe Bursik was having a horror night in the Stoke goal and he almost cost his side another goal when he was tackled in his own area after trying to play out from the back.

Stoke were clinical in their response and took their next chance after 62 minutes as Batth was found unmarked at the back post from Nick Powell’s centre.

The game swung back Rotherham’s way in the 67th minute with Crooks again on target as he lethally fired in a loose ball inside the box via the woodwork.

The big midfielder then had a chance for his third from Jamie Lindsay’s cross but he turned the ball wide.

Rotherham were made to rue that miss as Powell levelled the game again after 75 minutes with a precise header from substitute James McClean’s centre.

Crooks had another chance to snatch victory but he took too long to shoot after bursting through on goal.

Stoke’s real period of dominance came in the final five minutes with Batth inches away from restoring their lead with a glancing header from McClean’s corner.

Crooks looked as though he had finally netted his third in injury time but his effort from the edge of the box flew agonisingly wide.