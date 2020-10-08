Roy Keane: Manchester United ‘bluffers’ will cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job

Roy Keane believes Manchester United’s under-performing squad contains “too many bluffers” who will cost manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job.

United were thrashed 6-1 at home by Tottenham on Sunday, having begun the season with a shock 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Former United captain Keane feels the club’s players were culpable in Jose Mourinho’s departure from the Old Trafford dugout in December 2018 and fears his ex-team-mate Solskjaer will suffer a similar fate.

Roy Keane, left, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, right, enjoyed success as Manchester United players under Sir Alex Ferguson (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The performance against Spurs was disgraceful… we’ve all been in football, we’ve had bad days, but I thought it was a disgrace to the badge, some of the players’ performance,” Keane told ITV.

“Too many bluffers, and ultimately I think they will cost Ole his job.

“They threw the previous manager (Mourinho) under the bus, they will do exactly the same to Ole.”

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018, enjoyed a winning return to his former club last weekend (Carl Recine/PA)

Under-pressure Solskjaer confessed the humiliation at the hands of Spurs was his worst day in football.

Ten-man United sunk to their joint heaviest Premier League defeat as Mourinho returned to haunt his former club in emphatic fashion.

Gary Neville, a former United team-mate of Solskjaer and Keane, had already described the debacle as “an absolute shambles” as United matched a 6-1 loss to Manchester City in 2011.