Ruben Vinagre hails ‘dream come true’ after making Everton loan switch

Everton have signed former Wolves full-back Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old defender becomes Everton’s second summer signing, after James Tarkowski made the switch from Burnley.

Vinagre has reunited with Toffees football director Kevin Thelwell, who took the Portugal Under-21 cap to Wolves in 2017.

Former Monaco star Vinagre revealed manager Frank Lampard and first-team coach Ashley Cole proved a big draw in his Everton switch.

Vinagre could make his debut in Friday’s pre-season friendly against Dynamo Kiev at Goodison Park.

“It’s a dream come true to join a big club like Everton,” said Vinagre.

“The opportunity to work with very good players and a very good coach in Frank Lampard made me excited to sign.

“The manager is a football legend. Everybody knows him and the opportunity to work with him and learn from him and someone like Ashley Cole – one of football’s best left-backs – is very big for me.

“Kevin was important too because he knows me very well from when we worked together as Wolves.

✍️ | We have completed the loan signing of defender Rúben Vinagre from Sporting Clube de Portugal for the 2022/23 season.— Everton (@Everton) July 27, 2022 See more

“He explained to me about Everton’s proud history and the qualities you need here because it’s a very big club and you have to give everything for the supporters.”

Everton boss Lampard added: “I’m looking forward to working with Ruben this season. He’s a player with Premier League experience who will add quality and depth to our squad.

“It’s important to have competition for places and bringing Ruben in gives us more options.”