Russell McLean nets the winner as Montrose beat Stranraer

Montrose moved up to fourth in Ladbrokes League One with a 1-0 win at bottom club Stranraer.

Aidan Quinn went close for Montrose early on while Stranraer had two penalty appeals turned down in a goalless first half, with manager Stevie Farrell booked for protesting after the first and Cameron Elliott for simulation in the second incident.

Graham Webster’s header was cleared off the line by Adam Cummins as Montrose started strongly again in the second half and as the game entered its final 20 minutes, Russell McLean made the breakthrough.

Ryan Stevenson glanced Jordan Allan’s free-kick just wide but that was as close as Stranraer came, with McLean wasting a glorious late chance for his and the visitors’ second.