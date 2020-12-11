Ryan Christie back from suspension for Celtic against Kilmarnock

Ryan Christie returns from suspension for Celtic’s Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Hoops midfielder sat out the 3-2 Europa League win over Lille at Celtic Park on Thursday night.

Nir Bitton, Hatem Elhamed and Olivier Ntcham all missed out with knocks and will be assessed while James Forrest remains sidelined after ankle surgery and Mikey Johnston is still building up his fitness.

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona is suspended after getting sent off against Hamilton last weekend.

But Stuart Findlay will return to the central defence following his red card the previous game.

Ross Millen, Gary Dicker, Chris Burke and Zeno Rossi will miss out again for Killie along with long-term absentee Jake Eastwood.