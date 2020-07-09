Ryan Christie: Celtic working harder than ever ahead of big season

Ryan Christie has revealed Celtic’s players have been pushed “right to the edge” in preparation for the new season.

The champions, who are looking to win a 10th successive Premiership title, arrived at Loughborough University on Monday and the squad have been put through their paces every day, with double training sessions.

Christie and his team-mates have been impressed with the top-class training facilities and believes they are exactly what the squad needs to maximise results.

“The set-up here and the facilities are amazing,” the 25-year-old Scotland midfielder told Celtic’s official website.

“The gym is unbelievable. When we come away on these weeks there are literally no other distractions, which makes it easier to get the head down and put everything into training.

“This week we’ve been pushed right to the edge. Everyone’s worked hard and it’s been tough.

“We’re feeling it in our legs every morning but that’s pre-season and you come to expect that.

“The training camps make a big difference. We’re on a strict regime and every part of the day is fixated on making improvements.

“It’s the same every pre-season. The coaches make sure we know that if we really put the work in, and look after ourselves, it will be in our favour when the season starts.

“We’re trying to get up to our peak performance level as quick as possible and then maintain it.

“That’s something we’ve been really good at over the last couple of seasons. We’ll be looking to start the season the same way.”

Christie netted his best-ever goals tally of 19 in all competitions last season.

He scored a hat-trick in the first league game which helped Celtic to a 7-0 home win over St Johnstone and is hoping to make another smart start when the league kicks off next month with a home game against Hamilton.

He said: “I need to keep working hard in training so that, hopefully, come the first game of the season I’m in the starting XI.

“To do that, I also need to stay injury-free, which comes back to looking after myself throughout pre-season.

“We have so many amazing backroom staff to help us and give us that extra one per cent.

“When you have people doing all that for you, it makes it so much easier to look after yourself off the park.

“I love the start of the season for the pure buzz of getting back in about it.

“It will be even better when the games come back around after such a long break and I’m really looking forward to it.”