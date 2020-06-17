Ryan Fraser rejects short-term Bournemouth contract extension

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has turned down a short-term contract extension.

The Aberdeen-born winger, who joined the Cherries from his hometown club in 2013, will be out of contract at the end of this month.

And the Premier League club have confirmed they will be without 26-year-old Fraser for the remainder of the campaign.

We can confirm that Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels have agreed short-term contract extensions to cover the remaining nine games of the 2019/20 season. #afcb 🍒https://t.co/JEsuO4juxW— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) June 17, 2020

However, the club have also announced that four players have agreed short-term deals.

Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels have agreed to see out the remaining nine games of the 2019-20 season.

Bournemouth return to action on Saturday, with a home game against Crystal Palace.