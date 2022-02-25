Ryan Jack: Rangers beating Borussia Dortmund ‘will make people take notice’

Ryan Jack believes Rangers’ stunning 6-4 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League will make a lot of people sit up and take notice.

Leading 4-2 from the first leg in Germany, Gers skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 22nd minute to extend that lead but goals from England international Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malan had the Bundesliga giants ahead at the interval.

But Tavernier levelled in the 57th minute and the Light Blues saw the game out for the 2-2 draw which took them into the last-16 draw which takes place on Friday.

Gers midfielder Jack described the Ibrox atmosphere as “probably the best I’ve played in in my career” and said of the Gers’ unlikely progression: “I think it will be noticed.

Rangers fans were joyous following the 2-2 draw at Ibrox Stadium (Jane Barlow/PA)

“A lot of people would have predicted Borussia Dortmund going through and when that’s not happened a lot of people will sit up and take notice. It’s a huge result for us.

“If we get that sort of performance and atmosphere and support at Ibrox there won’t be many who want to come and face us.

“But there is top quality still in the competition.

“Whoever we get, we will take it and try to get through that one as well.

“We knew Dortmund are a huge team and we knew it was going to be tough but after the first leg we said we would have to leave everything on the pitch over the two ties and see where it got us. Thankfully it got us through.

Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Can (left) and Rangers’ Ryan Kent battle for the ball (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We were under the cosh for a lot of the match and Dortmund have got top players and they are a top team but our spirit and togetherness got us through in the end.”

Jack has had a tough time with injury at Ibrox and he revealed his gratitude as he basked in the glory of a fantastic result.

He said: “It means the world to me. Through the whole process the club has been tremendous with me, supporting me through everything I’ve been through and my operations, my bad news, my good news.

“They have been to appointments up and down the country with me. The club has stood by me and now it’s my chance to repay that.”