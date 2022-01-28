Trending

Ryan Porteous back from ban as Hibernian take on Livingston

Rangers v Hibernian – Premier Sports Cup – Semi-Final – Hampden Park
Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s match at home to Livingston following a three-game suspension.

Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury.

Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his fitness after a four-month absence with a groin problem.

Sebastian Soto could make his Livingston debut at Easter Road.

The 21-year-old United States forward signed on loan from Norwich earlier in the week.

Craig Sibbald and James Penrice are back in training following their respective injuries.

