Ryan Porteous backs Shaun Maloney style of play at Hibs to bring best out of him

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous feels Shaun Maloney’s style of play can bring out the best in him after a promising start to the new manager’s reign.

Porteous scored the only goal and collected the man-of-the-match award as Hibs beat Aberdeen 1-0 at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

The centre-back told Hibs TV: “There’s loads of different ways to win a football match and this manager has brought in a different style.

“I did enjoy playing it. I think it can really highlight the strengths of my game, in possession and out of possession. I enjoyed it and I am looking forward to the future.

“It was a different way of playing. The gaffer is trying to implement a different style. Although he was only in for a couple of days, I thought we did well.

“I thought first half we controlled it, dominated the ball. It was probably just (about) trying to be a bit braver at breaking the lines and trying to break Aberdeen down rather than just keeping the ball.

“But I thought it was good, I enjoyed it and I was delighted to get the goal.”

Porteous scored his ninth goal for Hibs when he headed home a 64th-minute corner but it was the first time the team had gone on to win after he netted.

“I have actually known that,” the 22-year-old said. “I don’t know why, I have thought about it before. I was thinking on the pitch, we always draw when I score. So it was good to finally get that monkey off my back.”

Porteous was just as happy with the clean sheet, the second in a row at Easter Road after Hibs went 11 games without shutting out their opponents.

“We are delighted to get back-to-back clean sheets in the league, it’s something we want more of as defenders, clean sheets,” Porteous said. “I don’t think we have had enough of them this season.”