Sam Allardyce wishes Baggies had given themselves ‘a better chance’ of survival

Sam Allardyce admits West Brom should have given themselves a better shot at survival.

The Baggies host Wolves in the Premier League on Monday on the brink of the drop.

Second-bottom Albion are nine points from safety with five games left.

Defeat against Wolves would not confirm relegation but the Baggies are running out of time to save themselves.

“I thought we changed as much as we possibly could as quickly as we possibly could,” said boss Allardyce.

“We did better business in the Premier League than any other club in January with the quality of the players, the price and the difference they have made to the team.

“While we said a few more games or a bit more time (might have been needed) we didn’t really need it because when I look back prior to us winning against Chelsea and Southampton, we should have won three or four games prior to that.

“We did have enough time, we just failed to take the clear-cut chances we created.

“It’s not so much me, it’s more about the club. I’d love to be sitting here with more points on the board.

“We’d have liked to have given ourselves a better chance. I’d be disappointed (with relegation) with my record of keeping clubs up but the lads have tried their best up until now.

“We might fall short but it hasn’t been for the want of trying.”

Branislav Ivanovic is out with a hamstring injury while Robert Snodgrass is slowly returning to fitness after needing an epidural to fix a long-standing problem.

Allardyce added: “The opportunity to play against Wolves at The Hawthorns should be motivation enough to win the game, keep our slim hopes alive and win a local derby.

“It’s very difficult, every game for us is extremely difficult and what sort of mood will we catch Wolves in? They can be very good on the day but, as we saw against Burnley, can be caught out.”