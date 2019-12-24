Sam Cosgrove to miss Aberdeen’s clash with Livingston through suspension

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove is suspended for the Boxing Day clash with Livingston after losing his Celtic Park red card appeal.

Midfielder Craig Bryson and full-back Greg Leigh have both been ruled out for two months following tests.

Ethan Ross (thigh) and Scott Wright (knee) are still out.

Livingston boss Gary Holt is waiting on a couple of unnamed injury doubts.

The players missed training earlier this week but Holt is hoping they will be fit for the Pittodrie encounter.

Scott Tiffoney, Cece Pepe, Nicky Devlin and Jack Stobbs remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Hedges, Anderson, D Campbell, McGinn, Ojo, McLennan, Wilson, Gleeson, Ferguson, Main, Cerny.

Livingston provisional squad: Sarkic, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Taylor-Sinclair, Lithgow, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Robinson, Pittman, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Stewart.