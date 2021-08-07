Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton on target as Blackburn edge Swansea in opener

A goal in each half helped Blackburn to a 2-1 opening-day Championship victory over Swansea in manager Russell Martin first game in charge of the visitors.

In an end-to-end encounter, last season’s beaten play-off finalists were the architects of their own downfall, contributing to both Blackburn’s goals.

The hosts pressed Swansea with purpose and were rewarded in the 36th minute through Sam Gallagher’s confident finish.

A catastrophic mistake from Steven Benda gifted Blackburn a penalty and Ben Brereton emphatically doubled the lead in the opening minutes of the restart.

Jamie Paterson’s debut goal reduced the arrears minutes later but – despite chances at both ends – Blackburn held on to give themselves a timely boost, with goals from their two main strikers on a day when Adam Armstrong, their top scorer last season, was not included.

Swansea will rue those lapses in concentration but also passed up opportunities at vital times, with Thomas Kaminski denying them twice.

Harry Pickering made his league debut for Blackburn, while the Swans were without the suspended Jay Fulton.

The hosts’ intense pressing early on disrupted Swansea and after winning the ball high up the pitch, Rovers were denied the lead when Benda produced a fine low save to tip Tyrhys Dolan’s sweeping shot behind.

Liam Cullen was played clean through by Ben Cabango’s sumptuous pass but could not beat Kaminski who stood tall and saved with his legs.

Blackburn’s pressing paid dividends in the 36th minute when John Buckley nipped in and floated a delightful ball to put Brereton clean through and although Benda blocked, Gallagher emphatically dispatched the rebound from 12 yards.

Swansea were lucky not to be further behind before half-time but Dolan twice failed to beat Benda after being gifted possession.

There was to be no reprieve early in the second half as Benda’s woeful touch presented the ball to Dolan and in the goalkeeper’s panic, he brought down the teenager for a penalty.

Brereton stepped up and powerfully placed the ball into the right corner.

Swansea’s passing approach paid dividends six minutes later though as they opened up the hosts after good work from Korey Smith who found Jamal Lowe and his cross fell to Paterson whose first-time shot deceived Kaminski and found the roof of the net.

Superb vision and movement opened Blackburn up midway through the half as Paterson found Cullen 18 yards out. His curling effort looked destined for the bottom corner but Kaminski produced a stunning save, diving to his right to tip behind.

Brereton inexplicably fired wide when presented with an empty net in injury time after Joe Rothwell’s clipped effort drifted wide into his path, but Rovers held on for maximum points.