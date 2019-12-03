Sam Stubbs excited to play at his dad’s old stamping ground Celtic Park

Sam Stubbs is relishing the prospect of playing at his dad’s old stamping ground when Hamilton visit Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

Former Bolton and Everton defender Alan Stubbs was much admired when he played for the Hoops between 1996 and 2001 and has regaled his son with stories from his time in Glasgow.

Stubbs junior, who joined Accies on loan from Middlesbrough in August, has accompanied his father to Celtic Park to watch matches over the years but is excited about moving from the stands to the Parkhead pitch, even though he is expecting a testing time.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who played when Accies lost 1-0 at home to Celtic in September, told the PA news agency: “Yeah, he has told me all sorts of stories and everything he said is positive about the club.

“He loved the club. And I think the feeling was mutual with the fans and himself.

“Any chance he gets to go back up he grasps it. I have been to a few games with him over the years as well.

“I went to the Barcelona game, the one they lost and I have been to a few Old Firm games so I know what the atmosphere can be like.

“It makes me feel excited first, and then second a bit more concentrated, understanding what we are up against and the challenge that we are going to face.

“Obviously it is going to be a great experience but it’s not a day out, it’s work and we are going there for a result.”

The Ladbrokes Premiership leaders could hardly be in better form.

Neil Lennon’s side extended their winning run to 10 in a row in all competitions with an impressive 4-1 win over Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday.

Accies’ goalless draw at Livingston at the weekend took them up the table to ninth but they are without a win in eight games and go into the game as massive underdogs.

Stubbs said: “Yeah, you’d like to go in there with confidence but we just need to be positive.

“I said after the (Livingston) game there’s no point going if we don’t think we can win. We might as well just not show up.

“So we’ll go there with a game plan and I’m very positive that we’ll go there to play, and get a result.”