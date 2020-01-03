Sam Surridge signs new Bournemouth deal

England Under-21 international Sam Surridge has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal at Bournemouth.

The striker, who came through the academy set-up at the club, has committed his future to the Cherries until at least the summer of 2024.

Surridge has had loan spells in the English Football League with Yeovil, Oldham and most recently Swansea – where he was recalled from on New Year’s Day.

The 21-year-old scored seven times in all competitions for Swansea, and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe believes that loan has helped his development.

“He has improved mentally and physically for his time in the Championship with Swansea, and the challenge now is for him to make the step up to the Premier League,” Howe told the club’s official website.

“That is a big step to make but if Sam works hard and shows the right attitude then we believe he can prove himself at this level.”

Surridge, who has made two Premier League appearances for the Cherries, is determined to establish himself in the top flight.

“I’m delighted to sign this new contract and I’m really looking forward to the next few years here,” Surridge told afcbTV.

“My first target is to try and impress the manager, to get into the team and then make an impact. That’s what I’ve been brought back to do so I will try my best to make it happen and to help the team.

“I’ve had some great experiences on loan over the last few seasons and I believe I can use everything I’ve learned now I’m back.”