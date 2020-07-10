Same again for Brighton boss Graham Potter
By PA Staff
Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.
Long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined, while Albion do not expect to have Steven Alzate back from a groin problem.
Midfielders Aaron Mooy and Yves Bissouma and forward Aaron Connolly are pushing for recalls after dropping to the bench for the midweek loss to Liverpool.
Sergio Aguero is City’s only major absentee.
The Argentina striker is sidelined after undergoing knee surgery a fortnight ago.
Manager Pep Guardiola will consider rotating his squad after revealing left-back Benjamin Mendy was rested due to muscle soreness in the last two games.
Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Schelotto, Montoya, Duffy, Propper, Bissouma, Gross, Mooy, Stephens, Mac Allister, Trossard, March, Maupay, Connolly, Murray, Connolly.
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte, Garcia, Fernandinho, Harwood-Bellis, Mendy, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, D Silva, De Bruyne, B Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Doyle, Jesus.
