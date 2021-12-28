Sandy Stewart gives an eyewitness account of Greg Stewart’s stunning strike

Sandy Stewart got the perfect view of Greg Stewart’s stunning goal which shone a spotlight on Indian football.

The 31-year-old’s long-range free-kick for Jamshedpur in their Super League clash with Kerala Blasters on Boxing Day has been widely hailed for its technique.

The clip of the opening goal in the 1-1 draw was shared by the league’s official Twitter account and Stewart, assistant to manager Owen Coyle at Jamshedpur, gave his close-up account of the former Rangers attacker’s strike to the PA news agency.

The 56-year-old said: “It was unbelievable.

“If Roberto Carlos had done that we would still be talking about it in 20 years’ time.

“When he ran up to take it I was thinking that he was going to cross it, I didn’t think he was going to shoot. It must have been four or five feet beyond the post and it curled back in.

“We show videos of the opposition before the game and he said he had seen the goalkeeper standing too far over at set-pieces so fair play to him.

“Owen did the talking to get him over and has been sensational for us.”

Stewart is aware that another big talking point in Scottish football is the form of Arbroath – where his son Scott plies his trade as a midfielder.

Dick Campbell’s side – the only part-time club in the Championship – are three points ahead of Inverness having played a game more.

Scott Stewart ( right) has helped Arbroath fly high in the Championship (Jane Barlow/PA)

The former Airdrieonians defender said: “I am looking forward to going back to see Scott playing for Arbroath.

“Hopefully they will be in the same position as to what they are now which would be great. Dick is keeping their feet firmly on the ground and making sure they survive in the league.

“Every time I watch his interviews he talks about getting to 40 points then he will make a judgement call.

“If I start talking about Arbroath being in the Premiership he would be phoning me up to slaughter me so I am not saying anything at all about that.

“I saw them before I came out in October and they were doing well, I was enjoying going to watch them, they were always positive, always creating chances.

“I think everybody who has played against them has said they are up there on merit, it is not a fluke and 19 games into the season it is not a fluke. I think everyone is waiting on their bubble bursting but who knows?”

Before he returns to Scotland in March, Stewart hopes to have helped Jamshedpur at least into the play-offs.

After eight games of a 20-game season, Jamshedpur are in third place, three points behind Mumbai City.

🗣 The Gaffer talks about yesterday's result and the performance shown by the squad in our final game of 2021. ⚔— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 27, 2021 See more

Stewart said: “We are in a bubble in Goa and it is training and back to the hotel.

“On Christmas Day I had a couple of hours on the beach, which is about 10 yards from our hotel. We were allowed to sit there so that was a bit different.

“I am enjoying it just now but it is like football everywhere, results determine whether you enjoy it or not.

“There are 11 teams in the league and the top four go to the play-offs. I hope we can keep it up. Jamshedpur have never made the play-offs so that is our target.”