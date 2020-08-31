‘Scotland gave me chance for career’ – Lyndon Dykes on why he rejected Australia

Lyndon Dykes insists he owed it to Scotland to opt for the dark blue instead of Australia.

The striker has joined up with Steve Clarke’s squad for the first time ahead of Friday’s Nations League opener against Israel at Hampden and the trip to face Czech Republic three days later.

The 24-year-old was born on the Gold Coast to parents from Dumfries and began his professional career with Queen of the South before moving to Livingston and then, this month, QPR.

Dykes had the option of representing his native country but elected for Scotland.

“Scotland gave me my chance for my career,” he said. “I have only played professional four or five years but, without Scotland, God knows where I would have been.

“Obviously I wanted to give something back to Scotland. When I am here, I feel like I am at home.

“My parents are Scottish, my family is Scottish, my little boy was born in Scotland. Without Scotland, I wouldn’t be playing football.”