Scotland star John McGinn to replace Tyrone Mings as Aston Villa captain
By PA Staff published
Scotland midfielder John McGinn is to replace England defender Tyrone Mings as Aston Villa captain.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will take over as vice-captain, with Ashley Young assuming the role of club captain.
Villa head coach Steven Gerrard told the club website: “John has demonstrated that he is ready to take on the captaincy through his performances on the pitch combined with his attitude and application in training.
“He is a popular member of the dressing room who sets high standards and expectations of himself.
“Emi is a respected senior member of the squad while Ashley Young’s experience speaks for itself and he is the perfect ambassador for the first team.
“Naturally, I have had to have a discussion with Tyrone Mings and have explained my reasons for making this decision.
“More importantly, I believe that not having the responsibility of the captaincy will allow Tyrone to focus more on his own game which can only benefit him and the team.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.