Scotland will qualify for Euro 2020 knockout stage if they beat Croatia

Scotland will definitely qualify for the Euro 2020 knockout stage if they beat Croatia after Monday’s results went their way.

Steve Clarke’s side were handed an even greater incentive to beat the World Cup runners-up at Hampden after groups B and C both ended with the third-placed teams on three points.

A Scotland win against Croatia on Tuesday would move them to four points and ensure they would at least qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The Tartan Army were looking for a clear winner in the game between Austria and Ukraine and Christoph Baumgartner’s strike gave Scotland’s World Cup qualifying rivals a 1-0 win to seal progress and leave Ukraine on three points.

Group B results also went Scotland’s way with Denmark’s first win of the tournament, a 4-1 thrashing of Russia, and Belgium’s 2-0 triumph over Finland leaving both losers on three points.

Clarke’s men can still finish second – if Czech Republic beat England at Wembley and they overturn a three-goal deficit on their neighbours.