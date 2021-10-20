Scotland’s Rachel McLauchlan targets third win in a row in World Cup qualifiers

Rachel McLauchlan is looking to build on early success with new Scotland Women coach Pedro Martinez Losa with a win over Hungary on Friday.

Under the Spanish boss, the Scots began their World Cup qualifying campaign last month with a 2-0 win in Hungary and a 7-1 thrashing of the Faroe Islands at Hampden Park, where, for the first time, all the home qualifiers are being played.

Scotland sit second behind Group B leaders Spain on goal difference ahead of the visit of Hungary to the national stadium which is followed by a home friendly against Sweden next week.

McLauchlan, who plays for Rangers and who made her Scotland debut five years ago, said: “Everyone is excited and ready to go.

“Obviously last month we came away with two wins, which we were hoping to do, and we are looking forward to trying to take that forward.

“We have been in a few days with the girls and it has been great, so hopefully we can go positively this week.

“It will be a tough game. Obviously we played them last month, so we know what to expect a little bit.

“They are a very well organised team and we are not underestimating them at all. It will be a very good game.”

McLauchlan, 24, is looking forward to another trip to Hampden.

She said: “Playing at Hampden was like a dream come true.

“It was great to go and play on such a big pitch, we were able to move the ball around very well and having that crowd in gave it that extra bit and gave us energy on the pitch and hopefully we can get that on Friday.”