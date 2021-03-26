Scott McTominay believes Scotland need to prove they can dominate games

Midfielder Scott McTominay has urged his Scotland team-mates to show more “arrogance” and prove they can dominate international games.

McTominay was encouraged by the way Steve Clarke’s side “reacted to adversity” in their opening World Cup qualifier.

Scotland overcame a slow start against Austria to force their opponents back, and then twice come from behind in the second half to claim a 2-2 draw.

Scotland could have taken three points if Ryan Christie had been awarded a penalty for a clear foul and McTominay had no qualms in stating that they ought to have started with a win.

"You have to react to adversity – the manager always speaks about it – and we did that."

“We should have got more,” he said in a Scottish Football Association video interview. “It’s not ‘would have’ and ‘could have’, it’s ‘should have’. It’s important, words like that, where we have to believe in ourselves more.

“We have quality players all over the pitch who are playing at such a good level of football at their clubs. So for us it’s having that little bit more belief, that little bit more arrogance, that feeling we can go and dominate teams.

“And that will come with time, where we want to get on the ball and really want to play. That will come. The manager is reiterating brilliant points in meetings which can take us to another level. I feel like we are starting to see that now.”

John McGinn showed plenty of confidence in attempting the overhead kick which earned his side a late equaliser.

“Moments like that are arrogance but in a positive way, not in a bad way or being disrespectful to the opposition,” McTominay said. “That’s John McGinn, that’s brilliant. More moments like that will come.

“It’s a chance to go to Israel now and really try and dominate them, and play with that arrogance and belief that we can dominate teams. Because we can and we know we can. It’s up to us to prove it.”

The Manchester United midfielder was back in his favoured position after a spell in the back three and showed some of the club form that persuaded Clarke to move him forward.

“Positive to be back in midfield, that’s my natural position,” the 24-year-old said.

“But me and the manager haven’t spoken about positions. Wherever he wants me to play, I will play. I am more than happy to do that.

“It’s a team game and we have to come together as a collective if we want to achieve things and reach the World Cup. We have to play out of position and do different things to what we normally do.

“If I can keep playing midfield, perfect, but if he wants to use me somewhere else, then no problem.”