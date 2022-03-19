Scott Parker hails ‘best’ of Bournemouth after 3-0 win at Huddersfield

Scott Parker savoured one of Bournemouth’s “best performances of the season” after promotion rivals Huddersfield were beaten 3-0 at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Jaidon Anthony, Jefferson Lerma and Dominic Solanke were on the mark as the Cherries took a big step towards a Premier League return.

The win for Parker’s second-placed side opened up a healthy six-point advantage over Luton in third.

“It was arguably one of our best performances of the season in every facet,” said Parker.

“We stuck to the plan and then executed and were very clinical and fluid.

“It was a big result but a massive performance from us.

“Huddersfield are a good side but we were too good for them, I think that’s fair to say.

“Today was the first time we got an all-round performance from start to finish.

“To come here where Huddersfield have done so well and do that is a massive boost for us so we need to take that.”

Parker added: “(Solanke) was incredible. His goals are pivotal for us and he’s always at the end of things when we want to put the ball in the net.

“He gave a platform for us when we had to go long a bit.

“I don’t think there’s a number nine out there, including the Premier League, who puts in the numbers and the graft in games that he does.

“He was fully worthy of his goal and is fully worthy of all the goals he’s scored this year.”

Anthony finished off a delightful move from the visitors to score a deserved opener early on.

Lerma cleverly hooked beyond scrambling Huddersfield shot-stopper Lee Nicholls to deservedly double the lead.

And Solanke capped off a superb individual display by flicking home his 23rd goal of the season after the break.

Huddersfield’s 17-game league unbeaten run ended against Millwall on Wednesday and this defeat ended a deflating week.

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan said: “The worst thing I can say is it’s very easy to explain the game. Individually and collectively, Bournemouth were better than us.

“There was a big difference between the sides’ performances. I think Bournemouth not starting well maybe made us take risks in the press that left us open.

“After they scored the goal it was difficult to be compact after half time. We tried to be aggressive and we conceded the third goal.

“I think we took risks where if you win the one v one you get rewards but if you don’t it lets them attack open spaces and you’re going to suffer.

“When the players got fatigued, they started to play worse.

“We did a lot of running against Millwall and didn’t achieve anything. We knew that in this type of game you can only compete at 100%.

“The fact we didn’t show our strengths in the last two games doesn’t mean we won’t be able to in the next two games.

“That’s the challenge, that’s life, that’s sport, and we need to be able to show again.

“In life if you don’t show you can go again, you can’t live, you can’t compete, you can’t do anything.”