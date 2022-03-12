Scott Parker pleased Bournemouth back on track after win over Derby

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was delighted to see his side return to winning ways after a Dominic Solanke-inspired victory at home to relegation-haunted Derby.

Solanke scored his 22nd goal of the season and also had a big hand in Jamal Lowe’s game-clinching second as the Cherries moved back into the automatic promotion places.

Parker, whose side were held to a draw at home by Derby’s fellow strugglers Peterborough in midweek, said: “It was job done today in terms of the result, the league table is not so important today.

“What’s important is our performance and I feel we were excellent from start to finish.

“We needed a reaction after Peterborough and throughout the game I thought the intensity we played at was exceptional.

“I’ll give a special mention to the crowd because I thought this place was electric today. Over the last few weeks we probably haven’t given the crowd what they wanted.

“It’s been a hectic schedule and it will be. It’s times like this we need the fans more than ever.

“We were clinical in our moments. I think we have the most clean sheets in this division and we got back to that today.”

Bournemouth came close to breaking the deadlock 13 minutes before half-time when Ryan Christie curled an effort just over the crossbar from 19 yards.

The Cherries finally got the lead they deserved in stoppage time as Solanke lashed home from close range after a brilliant solo run from Anthony created the chance.

Mark Travers needed to be at his best to keep out Ravel Morrison’s sweetly-struck strike at his near post as Derby threatened an equaliser.

But Lowe wrapped up the win in the final minute of normal time, reacting quickest to fire home the rebound after Ryan Allsop had parried away Solanke’s initial shot.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney said: “I was really pleased.

“I think when you look at the two squads and the difference in value and budget of the two, really we shouldn’t be on the same pitch.

“I don’t believe we deserved to lose. There’s a lot of positives there. I’m happy with the lads’ performance but disappointed in the result.

“It’s a clear penalty. I’m sure if you ask Scott Parker he’ll say it’s a penalty. Everyone in the stadium knew it was a penalty except for the four people that mattered.

“I think there were three moments in their goal – it was a clear foul on Lee Buchanan.

“We were monitoring a head injury and the referee just stood over him. We have a duty of care to the players. I think the rules are that you have to stop the game.”