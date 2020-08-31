Scott Robertson earns three-year deal at Celtic

Teenager Scott Robertson has signed a new three-year Celtic contract.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his first-team debut against Cluj in the Europa League group stage in Romania last season.

Robertson told Celtic’s website: “I’m happy to get the chance to try and break into the first team over the next few years and hopefully show the fans what I’m about. This means over the next few years I can completely focus on playing football.

“It means a lot. It’s good to know that people around the club like what they’re seeing and, hopefully, I can keep impressing them.”

Robertson was involved with the first team in pre-season games.

“It feels amazing to have had a chance to play in the first team,” he said.

“I know the fans aren’t here and it’s not what it’s all about but just to do that in pre-season with the first-team boys has been brilliant.

“It’s been amazing for me to train with the first-team. I get to watch guys like Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham day in, day out and I can learn from them every day.

“It’s important to get used to training with these sort of players. It makes you more relaxed and means you can show your stuff on the pitch.”