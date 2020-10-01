Seagulls swoop for Andi Zeqiri

Brighton have completed the signing of forward Andi Zeqiri from Lausanne-Sport for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has penned a deal with the Seagulls until the summer of 2024 and moves to the south coast subject to international clearance.

A regular for the Switzerland Under-21s, Zeqiri has been prolific in his home country and will now try to take that goalscoring form into the Premier League.

“We are delighted to welcome Andi to the club,” head coach Graham Potter told the official club website.

“He’s a player we have been aware of for some time; we know his qualities and what he can bring to us. He is an exciting young talent and will add to our attacking options.”

Earlier in the day, Breda Khadra also signed for Brighton from Borussia Dortmund, but he will be part of Simon Rusk’s Under-23 squad.