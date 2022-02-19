Sean Dyche expects Wout Weghorst to keep scoring for Burnley after Brighton goal

Sean Dyche believes there is more to come from Wout Weghorst after the £12million striker set relegation-threatened Burnley on course for a first Premier League win in 12 games.

Netherlands international Weghorst claimed his first goal since his January move from German club Wolfsburg as the Clarets romped to a 3-0 victory at Brighton.

Weghorst, signed following the sale of Chris Wood to Newcastle, also had a hand in Josh Brownhill’s deflected second, before Aaron Lennon sealed a stunning scoreline at the Amex Stadium.

Success on the south coast was only a second top-flight win of a difficult season for the struggling Lancashire club – and a first away from Turf Moor – to move them off the bottom on goal difference, five points from safety with games in hand on their rivals.

Clarets boss Dyche was delighted with the impact of his deadline-day signing.

“Wout played outstandingly well considering he’s so new to what we do,” he said.

“I’d be surprised if there’s not more (goals) to come.

“The way he plays, his quality, he brings others into play, he’s got a real team ethic and he has quality, there’s no two ways about that.”

Weghorst, who overcame a hip issue to start on a rain-soaked afternoon in Sussex, clinically swept Burnley ahead in the 21st minute.

He then teed up Brownhill for a slightly fortuitous second just before the break, before former England winger Lennon wrapped up an overdue victory by lashing home in the second period.

Dyche urged his players – who endured a six-hour coach journey south after their flight was cancelled due to Storm Eunice – to enjoy the overdue triumph, while acknowledging there is still plenty of work to do in the battle for survival.

“That’s been coming, and I’m pleased for the players, they’ve stayed clear-minded and clear-thinking about what we have to do to win games, and they’ve delivered without doubt today,” he said.

“They deserve that feeling, they’ve worked hard for it, and it’s not about getting carried away or not, it’s the reality of a season’s work.

“You can’t use the words I use and go mad over one result, every season is a restart for us, so that doesn’t change, but we enjoy the moment, and our fans should as well.”

Burnley were without James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood on Saturday due to coronavirus.

Top-scorer Maxwel Cornet limped off early in the second period, while Weghorst had an ice pack on after the game.

With Tottenham to come on Wednesday evening, Dyche said nether issue was serious.

Brighton – missing influential defenders Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster due to suspension and injury respectively – endured a frustrating afternoon, epitomised by a first-half flashpoint between Robert Sanchez and Shane Duffy.

Recalled centre-back Duffy responded by pushing his goalkeeper in the chest after Sanchez vented his displeasure following a collision between the pair as they dealt with a ball into the box.

Albion head coach Graham Potter, who took full responsibility for the heavy loss, refused to criticise the pair.

“I think that sums up the frustration, sums up the disappointment,” he said of the incident.

“They’re human beings and they both care a lot, they probably just didn’t channel it in the best way.

“But I’m not going to be critical of them, I just want to try and help them because they weren’t the best versions of themselves in that instance.”

Speaking of the result, he added: “I need to be critical of myself because when the team performance is where it was today, I think I have to take that responsibility.

“Burnley played well, they were a better version of themselves than we were.

“And, when that’s the case, regardless of who it is in the league, we’re going to suffer and it’s probably a reminder of that fact.”