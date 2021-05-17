Season over for Brighton’s Neal Maupay after FA adds match to his two-game ban

Brighton striker Neal Maupay will not play again this season after the Football Association confirmed a further match has been added to his suspension following his red card at Wolves.

Maupay was sent off after the final whistle following the 2-1 defeat on May 9 and was set to serve a two-match suspension – the first of which was Saturday’s game at home to West Ham.

The 24-year-old will also miss the visit of new Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday.

He was due to return to contention for the trip to Arsenal on the closing day of the campaign but will now be banned for the game the Emirates Stadium, as well as being fined for his conduct following his red card.

“Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s Neal Maupay has been suspended for one match and fined £25,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA rule E3 following their fixture against Wolverhampton

Wanderers FC in the Premier League on Sunday 9 May 2021,” an FA statement read.

“The forward accepted that his language and behaviour was abusive, insulting and improper following his dismissal.

“This fine and suspension are in addition to the automatic two match suspension applied as a result of Neal Maupay’s dismissal at full time of this fixture and he will be suspended for

Brighton & Hove Albion FC’s next two fixtures.”

Seagulls boss Graham Potter said last week he was concerned that the number of suspensions this season had led to a negative impact on his squad.

Maupay and captain Lewis Dunk were both sent off at Molineux and those two dismissals mean Brighton have had six red cards so far this season – more than any other top-flight club.