Second leg of Manchester City-Borussia Monchengladbach tie moved to Budapest

Manchester City will head to Budapest to play the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach next week.

UEFA has announced the switch as Germany’s Covid-19 regulations mean the visitors are unable to travel to the UK to play in Manchester as originally planned.

The tie will now take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the same venue where City won the opening leg 2-0 two weeks ago, and remains scheduled for Tuesday, March 16 with an 8pm GMT kick-off.

“UEFA would like to thank Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to stage the match,” a statement from the European governing body said.

Current restrictions would require Monchengladbach players to quarantine for 10 days on their return to Germany if they travelled to the UK.

Hungary’s 67,000-capacity national stadium, opened in 2019, has been used for several European ties in recent weeks as travel restrictions across Europe cause havoc with Champions League and Europa League fixtures.

Liverpool played their first leg of their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig at the stadium, winning 2-0, and will be back there on Wednesday night for the second ‘home’ leg, switched from Anfield.

Last month, Tottenham also travelled to Budapest to play the first leg of their Europa League tie against Austrian side Wolfsberger, though the return leg was played in London.