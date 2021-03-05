Serge Aurier set to return for Tottenham in London derby against Crystal Palace

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho expects Serge Aurier to be fit against Crystal Palace.

The right-back missed Thursday’s win at Fulham as he was feeling soreness in his calf following a recent injury, but Mourinho thinks he will be OK on Sunday.

Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) is unlikely to be fit but could return in the Europa League next Thursday.

Nine-goal attacker Wilfried Zaha will return for Crystal Palace after a month out with a hamstring injury.

While the Eagles’ top goalscorer is back, James McCarthy has returned to the treatment table with a reoccurrence of his previous groin issue.

The midfielder joins Nathan Ferguson (knee), Nathaniel Clyne (muscle), James Tomkins (eye), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Tyrick Mitchell (muscle) and James McArthur (calf) in being absent for the trip across the capital.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Tanganga, Doherty, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale, Son.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Townsend, Benteke, Butland, Dann, Kelly, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Mateta, Wickham, Zaha, Hennessey, Hannam.