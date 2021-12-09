Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney out as Brentford face Watford

Brentford will be without suspended forward Sergi Canos and striker Ivan Toney for the Premier League match against Watford.

The versatile Canos, who has played at wing-back in the Premier League this season, sits out a one-game ban after receiving his fifth booking in Sunday’s draw at Leeds.

Toney is still unavailable after missing out at Elland Road due to Covid-19, but defender Mads Bech Sorensen is back in contention after recovering from the virus.

Watford could have winger Ken Sema back in contention after he returned to full training this week following a knee problem.

The Hornets, though, will again be without left-back Adam Masina, who picked up a minor thigh strain during the defeat against Chelsea.

Defender Francisco Sierralta (hamstring) is stepping up his recovery, while Ismaila Sarr (knee), goalkeeper Ben Foster (hip), Nicolas Nkoulou, Peter Etebo (thigh) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle) all remain sidelined.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Janelt, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa

Watford provisional squad: Bachmann, Rose, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kiko, Louza, Cleverley, Sissoko, King, Joao Pedro, Dennis, Elliot, Ngakia, Kabasele, Morris, Gosling, Tufan, Kucka, Fletcher, Hernandez, Sema