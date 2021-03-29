Sergio Aguero’s 10 best goals for Manchester City

Manchester City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of his greatest strikes.

v QPR, May 13, 2012

A moment of magic from Sergio Aguero…#PLMomentspic.twitter.com/66hf6XEFbX— Premier League (@premierleague) October 20, 2016 See more

Aguero has scored a club record 257 goals for City but it is this sensational title-clinching effort nine years ago that will be remembered above all. Deep into injury time in the final game of the season, Aguero took a return pass from a prone Mario Balotelli, skipped round a defender in the area and blasted past Paddy Kenny. It saw City snatch a 3-2 win and, more dramatically, their first Premier League crown.

v Swansea, August 15, 2011

Dream debut for our Sergio #OnThisDay in 2011…😍— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2020 See more

Aguero joined City for £38million from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011 and made an immediate impact with two goals on debut against the Swans. He bagged his first just eight minutes after coming off the bench on the hour and he capped a brilliant cameo, and a 4-0 win, with a thumping drive from 30 yards in the last minute.

v Manchester United, April 8, 2013

FULL-TIME Man Utd 1-2 Man City. Sergio Aguero's wonderful run & finish seals the points for City in a dramatic derby pic.twitter.com/g2AIhL3UYA— Premier League (@premierleague) April 8, 2013 See more

City surrendered their title to rivals United in 2013 but that did not prevent them claiming bragging rights in the derby at Old Trafford. Aguero secured a 2-1 win as he came off the bench on 71 minutes and ran through the United defence to rifle into the top corner just moments later.

v Leicester, February 10, 2018

.@aguerosergiokun hit 4️⃣ last time we met the foxes at home! 😍— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 6, 2019 See more

The Argentinian almost single-handedly demolished the Foxes at the Etihad Stadium, claiming four goals in a 5-1 rout as City powered towards the title. His fourth was the most spectacular, taking a pass from Phil Foden and thumping a shot in off the underside of the bar from outside the area.

v Liverpool, February 3, 2013

FULL-TIME Man City 2-2 Liverpool. A pulsating contest finishes level after Sergio Aguero's exquisite City equaliser. pic.twitter.com/GdgVcRal— Premier League (@premierleague) February 3, 2013 See more

Aguero showed how ruthless he could be when he punished a mistake from Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina to score from an almost impossible angle. A misunderstanding with Martin Skrtel saw Reina rush out of his goal but he was beaten to the ball by Aguero wide on the right. Aguero, outside the area and almost on the byline, still had no right to score from his position but he deftly clipped it over the Spaniard and the defender’s head.

v Newcastle, October 3, 2015

We'll never forget when @aguerosergiokun scored FIVE!— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 3, 2019 See more

The Magpies felt the full force of Aguero’s power when he bagged a remarkable five goals against them in a 6-1 hammering. All five came in a dizzying 20-minute spell either side of half-time. Although his fourth was a fine long-range strike, his third was arguably the pick of the bunch. Slipped through by Kevin De Bruyne, Aguero delicately dinked over Tim Krul as the keeper came out to meet him at the edge of the area.

v Manchester United, September 22, 2013

PHOTO Sergio Aguero looks pretty pleased with his opening goal. He's scored in 3 of his 5 #BPL matches v Man Utd pic.twitter.com/e3k8e918G3— Premier League (@premierleague) September 22, 2013 See more

Another derby stunner set City on their way to a crushing 4-1 win over their neighbours at the Etihad Stadium. This time it was a volley, and Aguero did not even need to look at the target as he instinctively twisted and thumped in an Aleksandar Kolarov cross from six yards. It was first of two on the day that condemned David Moyes to defeat in his first derby as United manager.

v Chelsea, February 10, 2019

SIX in the City #OnThisDay last year…— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 10, 2020 See more

Aguero missed a sitter early on but he more than made amends by going on to score a hat-trick as City ran out 6-0 winners over the Londoners. His first was a sensational long-range strike. He took the ball off Oleksandr Zinchenko, muscled his way past two defenders and then unleashed a screamer into the top corner from 25 yards.

v Sunderland, December 3, 2014

Sunderland 1-4 Man City. Aguero steals the show again. Read the full report : http://t.co/IIWceaCJnopic.twitter.com/RkuInN2D35— Premier League (@premierleague) December 4, 2014 See more

When Sunderland had the temerity to take the lead at the Stadium of Light, Aguero immediately set about putting things right. Within two minutes of Connor Wickham’s opener, Aguero poked the ball through the legs of Sebastian Coates and raced into the box to fire past former City keeper Costel Pantilimon. It was his first of two as City powered to a 4-1 win.

v Watford, September 16, 2017

⚽⚽⚽ @aguerosergiokun doing Aguero things #onthisday last year in a sensational six goal win against Watford! #mancitypic.twitter.com/oYoTDv8MsO— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 16, 2018 See more

Another hat-trick and another thrashing as Aguero starred in a 6-0 win at Vicarage Road. He rounded off his dazzling display with a superb solo effort in which he picked the ball up 30 yards from goal and slalomed through the area, beating three defenders before squeezing the ball past keeper Heurelho Gomes from a tight angle.