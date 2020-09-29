Shamrock midfielder Jack Byrne handed Republic call-up for Slovakia play-off

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for next month’ Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Slovakia.

The Rovers playmaker and Blackburn defender Derrick Williams have been added to the party which contested this month’s Nations League fixtures against Bulgaria and Finland.

Striker Troy Parrott, who is on loan at Millwall, missed those games with a thigh problem and has not been included this time around as he battles an ankle injury suffered during his debut for the Lions.

Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady and Bristol City counterpart Callum O’Dowda are also included in Stephen Kenny’s 25-man party despite sitting out games for their clubs in recent weeks.

Ireland face the Slovakians in Bratislava on October 8 knowing only victory there will keep their Euro 2020 finals hopes alive with the winners of the tie between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Northern Ireland awaiting the victors.

Kenny’s men then return to Dublin for a Nations League clash with Wales on October 11 before meeting the Finns once again in Helsinki three days later.

The Republic currently sit in third place in League B 4 after Shane Duffy’s last gasp equaliser snatched a 1-1 draw in Bulgaria before a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Finland earlier this month.

Squad: Darren Randolph (West Ham), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Alan Browne (Preston), Jayson Molumby (Brighton), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum Robinson (West Brom), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich), Shane Long (Southampton).