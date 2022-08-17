Sheffield United see off 10-man Sunderland at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United continued their strong start to the Championship season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland.

Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe, either side of the break, put the Blades in command.

After being forced to play with only 10 men for around an hour after Dan Neil was sent off, Sunderland reduced the arrears with a goal from Lynden Gooch, but they never seriously threatened to draw level.

Gooch put an effort on target with only two minutes on the clock, but United keeper Wes Foderingham was equal to it, making a comfortable save.

At the other end, Rhian Brewster put an effort off target.

Brewster received the ball from Lowe and put another shot on target, but it was straight at keeper Anthony Patterson.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Neil was sent-off in the 31st minute.

After James McAtee nipped in to win possession following a hesitant touch from Neil, he was brought down by the Sunderland player as he raced towards goal and referee James Linington immediately brandished a red card.

United soon made the numerical advantage count with Ahmedhodzic getting on the end of an Oliver Norwood corner in the 33rd minute, powerfully heading into the net from inside the six-yard box.

An impressive move two minutes after the restart saw the hosts extend their lead. Norwood’s pass, intended for Sander Berge, was dummied into the path of Ahmedhodzic whose low cross to the near post was tapped in by Lowe.

Sunderland pulled a goal back when John Egan’s poor pass to McAtee was intercepted by Jay Matete and Stewart seized on the loose ball, playing in Gooch, who chipped Foderingham.

Berge went close to restoring United’s two-goal lead, producing a strong run into the area before firing in a shot which was deflected onto a post.

Oli McBurnie came on as a substitute for the home side and he was soon involved in the action, putting an angled shot on target which was straight at Patterson.

The keeper then made a good save to keep out Norwood’s well-struck curling effort, turning the ball away for a corner.

Patterson just beat McBurnie to a ball played in from the left as the hosts looked to kill the game off.

The keeper again thwarted McBurnie again in stoppage time, saving the striker’s low shot.